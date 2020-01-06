Thursday is last day to give thoughts on environmental impact of ION LRT into Cambridge

Thursday is the last day to offer feedback on the environmental impact of Stage 2 of the ION light rapid transit (LRT) into Cambridge project.

A survey on the Engage Waterloo Region website is the latest in a list of callouts for the public's input.

The preferred route for Stage 2 of ION was endorsed in 2019. The plan is for the LRT to move people from Fairway Station in Kitchener to downtown Cambridge, with eight stops in between.

Survey comments are made public, on the region's website, but the names of those who made them have been redacted.

The comments vary from support for the project, to concerns about damaging wetlands, impact on wildlife, the potential demolition of heritage homes and the cost.

"This project is hugely expensive and will never have the payback expected," said one respondent. "Stage 1 is ugly and slow, and doesn't go where people want to go. It seems very short-sighted to be going forward with this into Cambridge when on-demand transit and autonomous vehicles are just around the corner."

Construction not expected to start until 2028

Regional Coun. Tom Galloway, who also chairs the planning and works committee, says getting public feedback is a requirement of the province ahead of the proposal to build the latest route.

"Some people were saying, 'Well, we shouldn't be planning this during a pandemic. The funding for this is not available yet,'" said Galloway.

"We wouldn't likely be starting construction until 2028. So, the planning for these things carries on."

That date may not sit well with one person who commented it always seems like Cambridge is last on the list of priorities for the region.

"Please move forward on this ASAP. I feel like this project has been stalled for far too long. Feel like it will be generations from now who will finally get to use the ION in Cambridge," they wrote.

"Regional council should be ashamed of how they have once again shut Cambridge out of major projects. Time to stop the consultation process and get to finally constructing it."