If you encountered someone who was having an overdose, would you know what to do?

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy can answer that question at two Overdose Awareness Day events scheduled for Monday afternoon in Cambridge and on Monday, August 26 in Kitchener.

Both events come ahead of the International Overdose Awareness Day at the end of August.

Lyndsey Sprague, the coordinator of the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy said the events were designed to bring people affected by substance abuse or drug overdoses together to share their stories, and for support.

"Some of them are family members who have lost a loved one. Families who have been impacted by a problematic substance use," said Sprague.

"Also individuals who are impacted by substance use themselves or have friends or peers who are impacted by substance use and overdose."

Since July 31, statistics from the Region of Waterloo Public Health show paramedics responded to 792 opioid-related overdose calls with 46 people suspected of dying from an overdose.

Lyndsey Sprague hopes the event will lead to more people learning how to use a naloxone kit and recognizing the signs and symptoms of an overdose.

"A matter of seconds and a matter of minutes can make a real difference to a person who's having an overdose," said Sprague.

"So [it's] having people trained especially if individuals have prescription opioids at home, if you know someone who's being prescribed opioids or somebody who's using substances whether prescription or nonprescription."

Monday's event takes place at Dickson Park in Cambridge between 4 p.m and 6 p.m.

The event in Kitchener happens Monday Aug. 26 at Victoria Park.

International Overdose Awareness Day is on Aug. 31.