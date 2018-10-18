Cambridge LRT route up for public consultation Wednesday

The second phase of the LRT route into Cambridge is the focus of a public consultation meeting Wednesday.

A route that takes the LRT between Shantz Hill Road and Eagle Street North at William Street was re-evaluated after the region endorsed a preferred route for the ION project in June 2018.

"The region has further considered local route and station location refinements in this area," a release about the public meeting says.

The consultation will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Preston Memorial Auditorium, located at 1458 Hamilton St. in Cambridge.

Those who can't make the meeting can provide comment online on the EngageWR.ca website. The survey will be open until April 3.

The next phase of the LRT project is expected to receive regional council's endorsement this spring with the preliminary design and property requirements for the LRT to be defined by the fall. The region will then seek out provincial and federal funding for the project.

The LRT is currently in the testing phase in Kitchener and Waterloo after the start date of service was pushed back a number of times. Regional staff have indicated the LRT could begin service this spring, although have not given a specific date.