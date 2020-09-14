Cambridge woman charged with 2nd degree murder in stabbing death of another woman
Post-mortem showed woman killed died from multiple stab wounds, police say
A 41-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another woman in Cambridge.
The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was found dead inside a Cambridge residence Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Queen Street W. in Hespeler after receiving a 911 call for a medical emergency.
Police said Monday a post-mortem showed the 22-year-old woman was killed by multiple stab wounds.
The 41-year-old woman was arrested inside the residence, police said. The accused and the victim are known to each other but police would not say how they knew one another. Police have also not say what the motive for the killing may have been.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
