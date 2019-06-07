Cambridge man arrested after fire at Grand Hotel
A Cambridge man has been arrested following a fire at the Grand Hotel and Bar on May 10.
A 36-year-old man will appear in court Friday after he was arrested in relation to a fire at the Grand Hotel and Bar in Cambridge last month.
Fire crews were called to the hotel on King Street E. in Cambridge at 9 a.m. on May 10. One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, where they were treated and released.
An investigation determined the fire was suspicious.
The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.
On Thursday, a 36-year-old Cambridge man was arrested, police said. The man was not named, and police did not say what charges he faces.
