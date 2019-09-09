3 people sent to hospital after eating candy at Cambridge fair

Three people were hospitalized after eating candy Sunday at the Cambridge Fall Fair.

It's believed the candy may have been contaminated, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say they received reports that an adult and two children were treated and released from hospital.

Regional police say the vendor turned over all of the candy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.