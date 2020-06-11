Police continue search for Cambridge man who 'may' shed light on child's suspicious death

Waterloo Regional Police are still looking for a Cambridge, Ont., man who they say may have some information about the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy.

Police originally reported that the man "may be armed and dangerous and there are concerns for his safety," but two days later indicated that "further information and investigation have resulted in no current threat to public safety."

Police said there are concerns for the man's safety.

The body of an eight-year-old boy was found on May 14 at a Cambridge home near River Road and Townline Road. The cause of death is still unknown.

Police say the man and the child did know one another, but did not specify how.

"The tragic death of an eight-year-old, especially under unclear circumstances, raises many concerns for our community," said chief of police, Bryan Larkin, in a news release.

The police say that they're continuing to search the area for the person of interest and ask that anybody with information to contact them at (519)570-9777 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.