Heads up drivers: Cambridge's Blair Road to be closed Monday until June 9
Blair Road in Cambridge will be closed from Monday to June 9 for servicing work, the city says.
Cambridge's Blair Road will be closed to traffic starting Monday.
The road is expected to be closed until June 9 for servicing work, although the city said there's no interruption to water expected.
Northbound traffic will need to follow a detour:
- East (right) on Bismark Drive.
- North (left) on Sunset Boulevard.
- West (left) on Clearview Drive.
- North (right) on Blair Road.
Southbound traffic will go:
- West (left) on Clearview Drive.
- South (right) on Sunset Boulevard (second intersection).
- West (right) on Bismark Drive.
- South (left) on Blair Road.
