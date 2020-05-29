Heads up drivers: Cambridge's Blair Road to be closed Monday until June 9

Cambridge's Blair Road will be closed to traffic starting Monday.

The road is expected to be closed until June 9 for servicing work, although the city said there's no interruption to water expected.

Northbound traffic will need to follow a detour:

East (right) on Bismark Drive.

North (left) on Sunset Boulevard.

West (left) on Clearview Drive.

North (right) on Blair Road.

Southbound traffic will go: