Ontario's new housing minister delays plan to name facilitators to review regional municipalities

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra says he will be "reviewing the previously stated intention" to appoint facilitators to review some of the regional municipalities in Ontario to ensure they're equipped to meet housing targets.

Facilitators were to be named by Monday, now update on next steps is expected by end of month

Kate Bueckert · CBC News ·
Newly appointed housing minister Paul Calandra holds a press conference, at Queen’s Park, in Toronto, on Sept. 6, 2023.
Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra says he is reviewing plans to appoint facilitators to review regional municipalities. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra says he's reviewing plans to name facilitators to review certain regional municipalities in Ontario.

Under previous housing minister Steve Clark, regional municipalities were told in the fall of 2022 to expect a facilitator who would work to ensure the regions were ready to "deliver on the government's commitment to tackle the housing supply crisis."

But in a statement on the website X.com, previously Twitter, Calandra said he will be "reviewing the previously stated intention to appoint facilitators."

Calandra said the ministry would provide "an update on next steps by the end of September."

He recently became housing minister after the resignation of Clark amid the Greenbelt land-swap controversy.

The facilitators were expected to review six municipalities:

  • Waterloo.
  • Halton.
  • Niagara.
  • Simcoe.
  • Durham.
  • York.

In May, the province announced plans to dissolve Peel region by 2025.

Last month, Clark announced during the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario that he would name the facilitators by Sept. 11.

Delay has 'had an impact'

In August, Karen Redman, chair of Wateroo region, said in an emailed statement to CBC News that she has heard "steady feedback" from people, as well as businesses and organizations, that the regional municipality is "stronger together," especially as the area grows.

"Reflecting on the past few months, it would be disingenuous to say that the uncertainty has not had an impact," Redman said of the provincial facilitator not yet being named. "Saying that, I know we have dedicated public servants at all eight municipalities who are focused on delivering exceptional services across our community."

