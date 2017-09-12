4 business break-ins reported to police in 24 hours around Waterloo region

Waterloo regional police were kept busy Sunday and Monday responding to reports of at least four break-ins at businesses throughout the region.

On Sunday at 3 a.m., officers were called to St. Andrews Street in Cambridge. A stolen vehicle was used to break into two variety stores, police said. In one of the stores, the thieves broke into a bank machine. The suspects then fled the area.

Then at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, a pick-up truck was used to get inside a business on Victoria Street N., in Kitchener, causing significant damage, police said. Electronics were stolen from inside the business before the suspects fled, police said.

About 15 minutes later at 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter at a business on Townsend Drive in Breslau. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing, police said.

The break-ins occurred shortly after a gas bar employee in Guelph reported seeing one of six smash-and-grab robberies in the west-end of the city early Monday morning.

Police did not say whether the break-ins are related.

Two armed robberies

Meanwhile, police also responded to armed robberies of convenience stores Sunday evening.

The first occurred around 5:40 p.m. on St. Charles Street W. in Woolwich Township. Two suspects entered the store, demanded money and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Then at 8:40 p.m., officers were called to Beverly Street in Cambridge. Two people entered the store, one with a weapon, and they demanded cash. They also received cash and fled the area.

Police said in the two armed robberies, there were no injuries.

It comes at a time when officers are also investigating a series of armed bank robberies in the region and Guelph.

Anyone who may have witnessed the break-ins or robberies, or have information related to the case, is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.