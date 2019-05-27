Skip to Main Content
Body found in Eramosa River, Guelph police say
Kitchener-Waterloo

Body found in Eramosa River, Guelph police say

Guelph police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the Eramosa River, in the area of Brockville Avenue and Hayes Avenue.

Police and coroner working to determine circumstances of death

Guelph Police were called to the area of Brockville Avenue and Hayes Avenue for a report of a body in Eramosa River. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Guelph police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the Eramosa River.

Emergency services were called to the area of Brockville Avenue and Hayes Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, after someone reported seeing a body in the river.

The body of an adult male was located, police say.

Police and the coroner will determine the circumstances of the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Trevor Byard at 519-824-1212 ext. 7210 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or to submit a tip online.

Guelph police say they are working with the coroner to determine the circumstances of the death of a man found in Eramosa River on Sunday. (Guelph Police Service/Supplied)
