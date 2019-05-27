Body found in Eramosa River, Guelph police say

Guelph police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the Eramosa River.

Emergency services were called to the area of Brockville Avenue and Hayes Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, after someone reported seeing a body in the river.

The body of an adult male was located, police say.

Police and the coroner will determine the circumstances of the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Trevor Byard at 519-824-1212 ext. 7210 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or to submit a tip online.