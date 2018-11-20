Blood stolen from front porch in Guelph

Samples of blood were stolen off a front porch in Guelph on Monday, prompting police to remind residents not to leave packages outside.

The samples were left on a porch on Yorkshire Street for a company to pick up. Police say it was discovered someone took the samples before the company arrived.

"As we approach the holiday season, we discourage packages being left out either for pick up or delivery. Having packages left out on your front porch makes it an easy target for thieves to take them," police said.

They recommend ensuring someone is at home when a package is expected to be delivered or ask the company to take it to a location where you can pick it up.