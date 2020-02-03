Blackberry ends agreement with Chinese-manufacturer TCL to make, sell phones
TCL will support existing devices until at least August 2022
BlackBerry Mobile says TCL Communication will no longer be making or selling BlackBerry-branded mobile devices.
The company signed a brand licensing and technology support deal with TCL Communication in December 2016 as part of its plan to stop making smartphones and focus on software.
Under the terms of that agreement, BlackBerry licensed its security software and service suite, as well as related brand assets to TCL Communication.
However, BlackBerry tweeted today that TCL Communication will no longer sell BlackBerry-branded mobile devices as of Aug. 31.
TCL Communication also has no further rights to design, manufacture or sell any new BlackBerry devices.
However, the company will continue to provide support for the existing portfolio of mobile devices until Aug. 21, 2022 or as long as required by local laws where the device was purchased.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.