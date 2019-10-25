Someone is leaving birds at a Walmart in Waterloo.

Officials from the company confirmed three birds have been abandoned at the store on Bridgeport Road in Waterloo over the last two years.

"It's a peach-faced lovebird," said Mark Koenig, owner of Exotic Wings and Pet Things in St. Clements.

Koenig looked at a series of photographs received by CBC News from a Reddit user who posted about the most recent instance earlier this week.

According to the the Reddit user, someone has been wrapping the birds up in boxes and leaving them in the store.

"It's had a bit of a rough life," Koenig said, examining the photos. He noted the bird was missing a number of feathers.

That the birds were left there in the first place is no surprise to him.

"It's not uncommon to hear that someone is ditching their responsibility," he said. "Here at our store, we get boxes left outside."

Owning a bird can be a longer commitment than many expect, Koenig said. Some birds can live up to 40 years if cared for properly.

Walmart noted in their statement that "in all instances, [the birds] were in good health and given to loving homes."