Putting billboards on 400 series highways could generate revenue for province: Ford

Putting up billboards along 400 series highways could be a good way for the province to generate revenue, according to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

"Just a few signs along the 400, down towards Windsor, up here. It's kind of a no-brainer," Ford said during an event in Kitchener Monday morning.

He said rather than raising taxes, the province needs to focus on raising revenue.

He said driving along Interstate 75 in United States, there are signs everywhere. There aren't many along the 400 or 401, he claimed.

Signs "would create a couple hundred million more for the province that we can allocate to education and transportation," he said. "We have to think like the private sector does."

The idea was immediately panned by Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner, who called it a "worrying sign" ahead of the upcoming provincial budget, which is due to be released March 25.

"We need real vision to lead the province through tough challenges, not roadside distractions copied from down south to make a quick buck," Schreiner said in a statement. "The premier should end the Extreme Makeover: Ontario Edition and work on a real budget that addresses climate change, affordable housing and public health."