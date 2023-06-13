Bernard Doyle says a giant weight on him was lifted Monday when the Ontario Court of Appeal acquitted him of manslaughter in the death of his 17-month-old stepson in 1996, some two decades after he was sent to prison for three years.

"It was hard being what they said I was," Doyle told CBC News on Monday after the decision, saying the past 27 years were "like a nightmare that didn't end."

Doyle is originally from Bell Island, N.L., and the father of three is now living in St. John's. He was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Tyler Cunningham on Dec. 18, 1997, in a Kitchener, Ont., court, based in part on the testimony of disgraced pathologist Charles Smith.

Doyle didn't appeal his conviction and served three years in prison.

In 2008, Doyle's case was one of more than 200 that were examined again as part of a government review into earlier convictions mentioning shaken-baby syndrome — a serious brain injury caused by the forceful shaking of a child. The review was prompted by more recent information of what causes the syndrome, after questions were raised about Smith's testimonies.

On Aug. 16, 1996, Doyle was 23 years old when he was dancing with Tyler in his Cambridge apartment on Aug. 16, 1996, and the roofer tripped over his tools on the floor. Doyle said he landed on top of Tyler as the toddler's head hit the cement floor and the tools, causing fatal injuries. Tyler died the following day.

An autopsy by Dr. Chitra Rao, a pathologist at Hamilton General Hospital, found Cunningham had substantial head injuries as well as external and internal bruising, "some of which she attributed to Tyler being gripped while being shaken," court documents show.

Smith, a prominent Toronto pathologist at the time, agreed with Rao, but said blunt force trauma was more likely to blame for Tyler's death more so than shaking. Smith suggested a major injury to the boy's head could have been caused by "hitting … a piece of furniture or a wall," according to the court documents.

The court heard Doyle was questioned by police investigators for two hours and 40 minutes, during which time he maintained he tripped and fell while dancing. By the end of the interrogation, the court documents say, "after he had broken down emotionally, he agreed with the officers' repeated suggestions that he must have caused Tyler's death by dancing too vigorously with him."

This photo of the living room in the Cambridge apartment shows Doyle's tools on the floor near the bathroom door and medical paraphernalia left behind by the emergency responders after Tyler Cunningham was fatally injured in 1996. (Ontario Court of Appeal)

Following his acquittal released Monday, Doyle said he felt "really good, really happy, alive and a full person again."

"The weight of the world is off my shoulders now."

Decision has restored 'dignity and respect'

In 2008, the Inquiry into Pediatric Forensic Pathology in Ontario, also known as the Goudge inquiry for commissioner Stephen Goudge, found Smith erred in his findings in multiple pediatric autopsies, leadin to the wrongful prosecutions of several parents and caregivers.

Since then, a number of cases involving Smith's evidence have been successfully appealed. Smith, head forensic pathologist at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children from 1982 to 2003, was stripped of his medical licence in 2011.

In 2010, Cunningham's case was reviewed by a medical panel set up as a result of the Goudge inquiry. After that panel's report in 2011, Doyle began an appeal process based on fresh evidence.

This file photo shows Dr. Charles Smith as he sits on the stand to deliver testimony at the Goudge inquiry in Toronto on Jan. 28, 2008. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

James Lockyer is a Toronto-based lawyer with Innocence Canada, which brought forward new expert evidence that secured Doyle's acquittal.

Lockyer said that in the original trial, both Smith and Rao said it wasn't possible for Tyler to die from a "short fall," such as Doyle tripping and falling.

But new evidence from a forensic pathologist, a forensic neuropathologist and a forensic biomechanical engineer said it was possible, and Ontario's chief pathologist, Michael Pollanen, agreed with their information.

Jerome Kennedy, a St. John's-based lawyer who also worked on Doyle's case, said that when Smith would enter the courtroom, it was often hard to challenge him because there was "the almost aura of invincibility or omniscience."

"The judge takes into account his so-called expertise and before you know it, an opinion that has no basis in science leads to the conviction of an innocent person and that's what's happened here," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said their work on this case, and others, shows the criminal justice system can make mistakes, but there is hope those mistakes can be recognized and corrected.

Lawyers James Lackyer, left, and Jerome Kennedy worked on Doyle's case to bring forward new evidence that led to his acquittal Monday in the Ontario Court of Appeal. (Chris O'Neill-Yates/CBC)

"This man has lived for 27 years with the stigma of being a baby killer. And although ... no court can give him back the lost years, what they've done today [Monday], I think, is they've restored a little bit of that dignity and respect he deserves, and he can walk with his head held high," Kennedy said.

'A pain that never goes away'

The Children's Aid Society has kept tabs on Doyle in Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador, and Doyle's youngest child has not been permitted to live with him, Lockyer said.

Lockyer said the acquittal also doesn't change how Doyle feels about what happened 27 years ago.

"He's always felt responsible for Tyler's death. I mean, of course he would. He was dancing with Tyler in his arms, and he tripped and fell, and that caused Tyler's death. So he's always felt that terrible guilt about it," Lockyer said.

"To then be found guilty by a court of law on the basis of theory that he shook and smashed the child's head against a wall or furniture or even with his hand was mind destroying and has had a significant impact on his life."

Doyle said the experience "was the worst thing that ever, ever, ever happened."

"I hope nobody ever has to go through anything like that," he said, describing it as "a pain that never goes away and will never go away."

As he heard the acquittal in court, he broke down and cried.

"I thought about my own children, and my own family and everybody that stuck by me. I was happy for the ones that really believed in me," he said.

"I can't wait to go home and hold my children and my mom," he said.

Doyle said he planned "to be a dad and be a real person again. To walk around with my head held high."