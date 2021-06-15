Missing ball python, 'Little Lady,' subject of police, animal rescue search

Waterloo regional police are searching for a ball python snake that has been missing for six days.

The snake, Little Lady, has black, grey and gold markings and is approximately four feet, six inches in length, said Sarah Arndt.

Arndt volunteers with Ground Search and Rescue KW, a non-profit animal rescue team that is also part of the search.

"Our understanding is that Little Lady was out of her enclosure and may have snuck through a screen window," said Arndt.

The snake's owners are also searching their home, she said, on the chance that Little Lady is still inside.

"It's a common occurrence that a snake could get loose within your own home and hide behind things like the refrigerator or the oven to have heat," she said.

Missing snakes uncommon

Arndt said volunteers are searching beyond Little Lady's home on Chandler Drive in Kitchener.

"At this time we're looking anywhere because we are six days behind. We only found out on the fourth day that Little Lady was missing so she could have travelled a fair distance," she said.

Arndt said her organization rarely receives calls about missing snakes and other reptiles. She said ball pythons are often docile and don't believe there is a risk to the public or pets.

"The only thing they could even prey on in the wild would be something the size of a mouse," she said.

Const. Andre Johnson with Waterloo regional police said he understands people might be worried about stumbling upon a snake.

"We're asking people don't approach, but to just call the Ground Search and Rescue KW team or police if they see the snake," he said.

Johnson and Arndt said they have not received any tips from the public yet.