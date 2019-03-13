Orangeville man dies after head-on collision with transport truck near Arthur

A 72-year-old Orangeville man has died in hospital after a head-on collision between an SUV and transport truck near Arthur.

The collision happened just after midnight on March 6 at Wellington Road 109 and Side Road 16 A, Wellington OPP said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, OPP said Glen Gary Nix of Orangeville had died in hospital.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured. The collision resulted in fuel leaking from the vehicles involved and Ministry of the Environment officials were called to the scene.

Technical collision investigators continue to investigate. Any witnesses are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.