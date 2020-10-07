Arrest of youth charged with assaulting police officer caught on video
Police say officers were called to Kitchener mall Saturday for group of males who refused to leave
A male has been charged with causing a disturbance and assaulting a police officer after Waterloo regional police were called to Fairview Park Mall Saturday evening.
A video of the male's arrest is circulating on social media. People on the video identify the person being arrested as a 15-year-old. Police have not confirmed the age of the male suspect, but did say he's a youth. He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Group of males
Police say they were called to the mall Saturday at 6 p.m. for a trespassing report by mall security, who told officers there was a group of males who refused to leave after being asked to do so.
When officers arrived, police say all but one of the males agreed to leave the area.
"The male who remained began uttering threats towards the police officer. As the officer attempted to speak with the male, the male walked onto Kingsway Drive into lanes of traffic, yelling insults, swearing, and making threats towards the officer. The officer requested backup and once again attempted to walk towards the male, at which point the male proceeded to spit at the officer," police said in a release.
The male ran from police but was arrested a short distance away.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says its aware of the video of the arrest that is now on social media, but made no further comment on the video itself.
None of the events cited have been proven in court.
