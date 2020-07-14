'Disappointment' over planned anti-mask rally, says associate medical officer of health

The Region of Waterloo's acting associate medical officer of health says she felt "disappointment" to learn about an anti-mask rally set to take place in Kitchener over the weekend.

Speaking to reporters this week, Dr. Julie Emili said rates of COVID-19 transmission are low right now in the region. Masks and other public health measures are intended to keep them that way, she said.

"If we look to our neighbours in the south, you can see what happens when people don't follow public health recommendations or processes that are in place to limit spread — whether it be limits in gatherings, physical distancing or masks," said Emili.

The anti-mask rally is organized by a group called Hugs Over Masks, according to a Facebook event listing. Other rallies organized by the group are set to take place in other parts of the country this weekend.

The event is also happening at the same time and in the same location as a rally against human trafficking. A woman listed on social media as an organizer for the two events did not immediately respond to an inquiry from CBC News about the connection.

Nicki Carswell, co-ordinator of the anti-human trafficking program at the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region, said representatives from the centre do not plan to attend. She said the centre supports the wearing of masks.

A spokesperson for the City of Kitchener urged anyone who attends a weekend event to respect provincial guidelines, which include maintaining physical distancing and ensuring there are no more than 100 people gathered outdoors.

"City bylaw staff will continue to monitor and ensure compliance with the gathering limits set by the province," said communications manager Shawn Falcao.

Masks key to economy reopening, official says

Policies requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces have been implemented in many parts of the province in recent months. According to Public Health Ontario, wearing a mask or face covering can protect other people from one's infectious respiratory droplets.

Masks or face coverings may also prevent other people's droplets from landing on one's mouth or nose, the agency said in a fact sheet.

Emili urged people in the region to continue wearing masks when physical distancing isn't possible. She said keeping people safe, and the economy open, depends on it.

"Masking isn't just about protecting yourself, it's about protecting those around you, and it's about keeping our community safe as a whole," she said.