Anne Shirley and Offred are back in Waterloo region on the set of two film productions with extremely different story lines.

The award winning CBC TV show Anne with an E has wrapped up filming in New Hamburg.

The show, inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel took home five Canadian Screen Awards including best supporting actor for R.H. Thomson and best supporting actress for Geraldine James.

The town played a turn of the century village from PEI for filming of the second season of the show.

Castle Kilbride in Wilmot Township was used as a backdrop for an episode in season 1.

Handmaid's tale

In Cambridge, a crew from a production called Rocket Woman, which has been used as an alias for the award winning The Handmaid's Tale will be filming Tuesday.

A news release from the City of Cambridge said the shoot will take place in the area of Beaverdale Road between Kossuth and Mohawk Roads.

Beaverdale Rd is scheduled to be closed to commuters but open for residents and emergency vehicles during filming.

The film shooting will take place between 7 a.m and 7 p.m and include the use of UAVs/drones along Speedsville and Beaverdale Roads, the statement said.

Production of the popular dystopian series is now shooting for its third season.