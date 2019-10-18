Progressive Conservative MPP Amy Fee has been charged with assault after two alleged incidents involving her husband, Stephen Craig Fee.

According to court documents, both alleged incidents took place at a home on Doon South Drive in Kitchener.

Documents state the first incident occurred on Sept. 6, 2019.

Amy Fee is accused of assaulting Stephen Craig Fee with a cell phone, court documents say.

The second alleged incident occurred on Oct. 5, 2019.

Fee is accused of assaulting Stephen Craig Fee with a weapon. The court documents say that weapon was a "box lid."

Fee was arrested on Oct. 8, and charged with assault with a weapon.

She's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7. in Kitchener.

She has been ordered not to communicate with Stephen Fee and not to attend a home on Doon South Drive. She's also barred from possessing any weapons.

Fee is the PC MPP for Kitchener South—Hespeler and is the Deputy Government House Leader.

A spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford provided a statement late Friday saying, "Amy Fee is a very important member of our caucus and we support her. We ask that her and her family's privacy be respected during this time."