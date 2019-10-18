PC MPP Amy Fee charged with assault with a weapon
Fee charged after alleged incidents involving her husband
Progressive Conservative MPP Amy Fee has been charged with assault after two alleged incidents involving her husband, Stephen Craig Fee.
According to court documents, both alleged incidents took place at a home on Doon South Drive in Kitchener.
Documents state the first incident occurred on Sept. 6, 2019.
Amy Fee is accused of assaulting Stephen Craig Fee with a cell phone, court documents say.
The second alleged incident occurred on Oct. 5, 2019.
Fee is accused of assaulting Stephen Craig Fee with a weapon. The court documents say that weapon was a "box lid."
Fee was arrested on Oct. 8, and charged with assault with a weapon.
She's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7. in Kitchener.
She has been ordered not to communicate with Stephen Fee and not to attend a home on Doon South Drive. She's also barred from possessing any weapons.
Fee is the PC MPP for Kitchener South—Hespeler and is the Deputy Government House Leader.
A spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford provided a statement late Friday saying, "Amy Fee is a very important member of our caucus and we support her. We ask that her and her family's privacy be respected during this time."