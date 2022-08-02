Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl last seen in Stratford, Ont.
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl last seen in Stratford, Ont.
Emily Lerch has been missing since Tuesday morning
Stratford police say Lerch has been missing since Tuesday morning and was last seen around the Rotary Complex of the small, southwestern Ontario community.
She is five feet tall, with a thin build. Police say she was last seen wearing a black top with a Jurassic Park logo, black shorts, black shoes and glasses.