OPP issue Amber Alert for 2 missing children in Kitchener-Waterloo

Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for two missing young girls in Kitchener-Waterloo.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the girls are Fowsia Ahmed, 1, and Hanan Ahmed, 3.

Police believe they are travelling with a woman, Mariam Muhsin Mohamed, 21, and a man, Maxamed Abukar Maxaad, 27.

Fowsie is wearing red/black overalls, a white t-shirt and red shoes. Hanan is wearing a red/black stripped shirt and red shoes.

They are believed to be travelling in a 2018 Grey Kia Forte, four door, with the Ontario licence plate number CFEN 639.