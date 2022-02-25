Amber Alert cancelled after 1-year-old Kitchener girl found safe

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kitchener, Ont. on Friday morning.

OPP issued the provincewide alert just after 6 a.m. on Friday.

Shortly after, at around 6:45 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police said the child was found safe and a man has been arrested.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and more information will be released later.