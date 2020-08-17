New Amazon delivery station in Cambridge to create hundreds of jobs, city says

Amazon is planning to open a new delivery station in Cambridge, creating hundreds of jobs, according to the City of Cambridge.

The company will be repurposing ​​​​an industrial building in north Cambridge at 125 Maple Grove Rd. for it's new 136,000 square-foot facility, the city said in a press release Monday.

"I am delighted by Amazon's decision, and confident that our community will be a great fit for the company," said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry in the release.

"Cambridge has a skilled workforce and is centrally located with easy access to highway 401, so it's not surprising that Amazon has selected Cambridge as the location for its next project."

The Cambridge facility is expected to open in late 2020. The city says it will create hundreds of permanent, full-time and part-time jobs with "industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting day one."

Entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, according to the city.

The city says Amazon hasn't started hiring yet, but the company has started posting jobs in the last month in Cambridge ranging from area manager to delivery station liaison to field quality assurance.