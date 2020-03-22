All Grand River Parks closed until April 6

The Grand River Conservation Authority is closing all Grand River Parks effective March 23.

The parks will be closed to visitors, including membership pass holders as well as day-use visitors until April 6.

GRCA officials said there has been an increase in visitors to the parks, particularly large groups, with some illegal parking and people entering areas that are marked closed.

Now, no pedestrian traffic will be allowed in the parks, and anyone who does will be considered trespassing and could be subject to fines.

GRCA will reassess the closures by April 6.

