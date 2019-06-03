Waterloo Region tests new alert system Monday morning

The Region of Waterloo tested its new alert system with a test message to subscribers Monday morning.

The Township of North Dumfries tweeted the alert went out at approximately 10:10 a.m.

The region advised when the alert arrives on people's phones, people should not call 911 or regional call centres as those lines need to stay open "for those who need immediate assistance."

It also said the notification may prompt for a confirmation that the test alert was received — that confirmation will signal to the system testers that the alert demo was successful and no more test notifications will be sent.

Hydro customers within Waterloo region were automatically subscribed to the alert. In that case, alerts will be delivered by phone call to the primary phone number on the customer's account.

To receive the alert by text message, email, or on a different phone number, people needed to register directly with Alert Waterloo Region.

The alert system will be used to warn people of large-scale public safety emergencies: floods and severe weather, for example.

People whose devices are set to silent will not hear the alert, but will see a call come in, or text notification at the time of the test. Phones that are turned off will not receive the alert.