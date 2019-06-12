Prohibited driver caught with 2K unmarked cigarettes in Aberfoyle: OPP

A Guelph-Eramosa man has been charged after he was pulled over and found to be carrying 2,500 unmarked cigarettes.

Wellington County OPP stopped a pickup truck on Maltby Road in Aberfoyle on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. The officer found the driver was prohibited from operating a vehicle.

During the investigation, 14 cartons containing 2,500 unmarked cigarettes were also located in the truck.

If convicted of possessing illegal tobacco, police say the fine could be three times the tax on the value of the cigarettes. When a person has between 1,000 and 10,000 unmarked cigarettes, the fine can be $500.

A 55-year-old man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and two counts of possession of unmarked cigarettes.