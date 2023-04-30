92-year-old woman charged in connection to crash that seriously injured CTV reporter

Wellington County OPP have charged a 92-year-old Guelph woman in connection to a crash in March that cause life-threatening injuries to a CTV reporter who was covering an earlier collision in Puslinch.

The Guelph woman has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear in provincial offence court in Guelph on July 19, OPP said.

Police said the reporter, identified as Stephanie Villella, was covering an earlier crash in the area of Brock Road South on March 1.

Villella was at the northern point of a road closure at the intersection of Maltby Road when she was struck by a southbound vehicle, police said.

OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said in a video on Twitter, Villella was seriously injured and rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

In that same video, Cunningham stressed the importance of following road closure signs.

"When a road is closed, it's with people's safety in mind," he said.