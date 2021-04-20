$60K fine for construction company after worker injured in Waterloo

An Innisfil-based construction company has been fined $60,000 after a worker fell 21 feet to the ground from a high-rise condo construction site at 128 King St. N in Waterloo last February.

MTN Construction Inc. pleaded guilty in a provincial offences court and was convicted April 19, according to a news release from the Ministry of Labour.

The construction company had been hired in 2020 by CTN King Inc. to provide concrete formwork for the condo development, the release said. The morning of the accident, workers were installing column formwork on the third floor.

A worker had tied fall protection to a 550 pound formwork. At some point, the formwork's centre of gravity shifted and it fell to the ground, pulling the worker with it.

The worker sustained serious injuries as a result of the 21-foot fall.

An investigation by the Ministry of Labour found workers at the job site had not been given site-specific training, nor had they received training about how to properly tie off their fall protection equipment at the site.

In addition to the $60,000 fine, the provincial court imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge, credited to a special government fund to assist victims of crime.