54 Guelph elementary school teachers get layoff notices
Upper Grand District School Board cites loss of provincial revenue among reasons for layoffs
Upper Grand District School Board has issued layoff notices to 54 elementary school teachers.
Officials with the board said there has been an "overall decrease in positions" due to a loss of provincial revenue, provincial changes to autism funding and local priority funding that expires at the end of August as well as "other typical staffing considerations."
School board officials said the board is aware it will be working with less provincial funding, and the notices were issued now "because we must adhere to strict timelines outlined in our collective agreements on communicating layoff notices."
The board said it has had to issue similar notices in the past, most recently in 2015, and has been able to recall everyone who was laid off.
Officials said they expect to have a better understanding of their financial situation when full funding details from the province are released at the end of April.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.