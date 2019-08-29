Skip to Main Content
Garbage truck fire closes westbound Highway 401 lanes at Cambridge
Garbage truck fire closes westbound Highway 401 lanes at Cambridge

Drivers can reaccess Hwy. 401 at Homer Watson Boulevard.

All westbound lanes of Hwy 401 are blocked at Highway 8 due to a truck fire. (Ontario Provincial Police) (Ontario Provincial Police)

All westbound lanes on Highway 401 near Highway 8 are closed due to an overnight truck fire, the Ontario Provincial Police are reporting.

Police say the truck caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

"It was loaded with garbage and there's still smoldering embers inside the trailer," OPP sergeant Kerry Schmidt said in a Twitter broadcast.

The OPP says all westbound lanes are completely blocked at Highway 8, and drivers can reaccess the 401 at Homer Watson Boulevard.

The Cambridge fire department is currently on scene trying to put out the remaining elements of the fire.

The OPP says the truck's tires are burned, so the vehicle won't be moving it until they can stabilize the fire.

Eastbound lanes are open but moving slowly due to the visual distraction.

Investigators say it will be a while before any lanes can open, as they try to accommodate equipment from the fire department, as well as vehicles needed to offload the remaining garbage and remove the damaged truck.

