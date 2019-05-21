3D crosswalks in Waterloo use optical illusions to make drivers slow down
Crews painted the crosswalks near the Boardwalk in Waterloo over the Victoria Day long weekend
If you happen to be at the Boardwalk shopping plaza in Waterloo, you may notice something new: several 3D crosswalks painted around the plaza's medical centre.
Two 3D crosswalks were painted over the Victoria Day long weekend on the south side of the medical centre, in hopes of catching drivers' attention. Crews used four different colours of paint to give the optical illusion that the crosswalk is floating as drivers approach.
Boardwalk staff wanted to create a solution that didn't involve adding more signs to remind drivers to slow down.
"Typically, these [crosswalks] are template pavement stripes, but we wanted to implement something unique with the patient in mind," Cynthia Voisin, project coordinator of the medical centre at the Boardwalk said in release.
The plaza sees more than 2,000 visitors daily, Voisin said. It is also located near a busy bus terminal.
Cities like Montreal—and countries such as France and Germany— have also implemented 3D crosswalks on city roads to help alert drivers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.