35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Waterloo region this weekend

Public health is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the Waterloo region over the weekend.

According to the latest data from Public Health Waterloo Region, there were 22 new cases of the virus reported on Saturday and 13 new cases reported on Sunday.

There have been a total of 1779 positive cases in the region over the course of the pandemic, and 127 of those cases are active.

Public health said two people with the virus are currently in hospital.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 566 new cases across the province, most of them concentrated in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

In an effort to work through Ontario's testing backlog, which had hit 78,953 pending tests on Sunday, all assessment centres across the province will be switching to seeing people by appointment only starting Tuesday.