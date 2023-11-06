22 vendors affected by Christmas market financial loss file report of theft with police

More than 20 vendors who experienced financial loss from a Christmas market event scheduled later this month at Bingemans have filed reports with police.

Waterloo regional police are investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the "It's A Christmas Market" that was briefly cancelled, after the event's organizer lost vendor's deposit money.

A number vendors banded together to save the market, as well as a second event that was run by the same organizer and briefly cancelled.

Police believe there are more victims who suffered financial losses in connection to the market and are asking people to contact police.

Police are also asking anyone with information about the market to call police.