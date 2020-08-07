19-year-old man charged after Cambridge cyclist collision

A 19-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with dangerous driving after a 73-year-old man was hit while riding his bike Monday.

Waterloo regional police say it happened around 1 p.m. near Elgin Street North and Samuelson Street in Cambridge.

Police believe the motor vehicle was travelling "at a high rate of speed" when it left the road and hit the cyclist.

The 73-year-old cyclist was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The accused has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, causing bodily harm.

Police have not provided an update on the condition of the cyclist.