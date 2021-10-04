1 person stabbed at large, unsanctioned gathering Friday in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police made arrests at a large, unsanctioned party Friday night in Waterloo that was attended by an estimated 500 people.

Both regional police and officers with the City of Waterloo Municipal Enforcement Services were called to the area of Fir and Spruce streets — an area with off-campus student housing where hundreds gathered for a party that police believe started at a residence.

Police say there were a number of disturbances in the crowd when they arrived, including a physical fight. Both Region of Waterloo Paramedic and Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to attend to injuries

One person was taken to hospital with a stab wound to their hand.

So far police have laid dangerous driving related charges.

The investigation into the unsanctioned gathering and the stabbing is ongoing. Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

In September, city council implemented a special public nuisance bylaw from Sept. 24 to 26, coinciding with homecoming events. The temporary bylaw allowed officers to take action any time of the day, rather than only in the evening.

While large crowds were anticipated to show up for a party on Ezra Avenue, there wasn't one that weekend. That may have been due to yellow fencing around the perimeter of the street that prevented people from gathering.

Police and bylaw in a number of university communities including Guelph, Ottawa and Hamilton have had to deal with large, unsanctioned gatherings since classes resumed on campus.