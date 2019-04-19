Kirkland Signature brand veggie burgers recalled

A brand of veggie burgers — Kirkland Signature brand Harvest Burgers — are being recalled because of the possibility they contain pieces of metal.

A release from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Belmont Meat Products burgers were sold in B.C., Ontario and Quebec, and could have been distributed in other areas.

The recall was prompted by a consumer complaint, the CFIA said, though there are no reports of injury or illness.

"... CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products."

The CFIA also said it is "verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace."