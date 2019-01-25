Kingston, Ont., youth facing terror charges released on bail

A Kingston, Ont., youth facing terrorism charges has been released on bail on strict conditions.

The minor, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be required to be in the presence of one of two approved family members at all times.

He is also forbidden to use the internet unless it's approved for education reasons and he must remain in Ontario, surrender his passport and wear an RCMP-supplied electronic-monitoring device.

The youth was charged in January after a series of raids at two homes in the city, roughly 200 kilometres from the nation's capital, after a tip from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation in late December 2018.

The charges included knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and counselling another person to "deliver, place, discharge or detonate an explosive or other lethal device ... against a place of public use with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury."

A source with knowledge of the investigation earlier told CBC News that the alleged terrorist activity involved a plan to use an explosive device, but that no specific target had been chosen.

Following the arrest, a potentially explosive substance was found in an unspecified residence, its contents later blown up to neutralize it.

A second individual, an adult male, was arrested at the time, but was not charged.

None of the evidence, submissions or reasons presented during Wednesday's bail hearing can be published under a publication ban.