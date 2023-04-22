Content
Canada

How to watch the coronation weekend on CBC platforms

It's an event King Charles III has spent his life preparing for — a coronation. CBC News will be covering the historic event across its platforms, allowing viewers in Canada to take in the events.

Follow the historic events on TV, radio, streaming platforms and the web

CBC News ·
A man with white hair and wearing a suit smiles an raises his hand in a wave
King Charles's coronation will unfold on Saturday, May 6. CBC will be providing coverage across its platforms. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It's an event King Charles III has spent his life preparing for — a coronation.

The crowning of Charles and his wife Camilla, who will become Queen, will take place at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

CBC News will be covering the historic event across its platforms, allowing viewers in Canada to take in the events.

The CBC's Adrienne Arsenault will be hosting coverage of the coronation starting at 4 a.m. ET on May 6.

Viewers will be able to watch it on CBC Television, CBC News Network, CBC Gem and CBC News Explore.

A CBC Radio special, hosted by John Northcott and Nahlah Ayed, will begin at 5:30 a.m. ET.

From Ottawa, Rosemary Barton will host a special covering the Canadian side of the coronation spectacle — namely the ceremony being held in Canada's own capital to mark the occasion. That coverage will get underway at 10 a.m. ET.

The following day, CBC Radio's Cross Country Checkup will air live from London.

A souvenir postcard with an image of King Charles III on it.
An official souvenir postcard, featuring an image of King Charles III, is seen on display at Lambeth Palace in London. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)
