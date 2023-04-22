How to watch the coronation weekend on CBC platforms
Follow the historic events on TV, radio, streaming platforms and the web
It's an event King Charles III has spent his life preparing for — a coronation.
The crowning of Charles and his wife Camilla, who will become Queen, will take place at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.
CBC News will be covering the historic event across its platforms, allowing viewers in Canada to take in the events.
The CBC's Adrienne Arsenault will be hosting coverage of the coronation starting at 4 a.m. ET on May 6.
Viewers will be able to watch it on CBC Television, CBC News Network, CBC Gem and CBC News Explore.
A CBC Radio special, hosted by John Northcott and Nahlah Ayed, will begin at 5:30 a.m. ET.
From Ottawa, Rosemary Barton will host a special covering the Canadian side of the coronation spectacle — namely the ceremony being held in Canada's own capital to mark the occasion. That coverage will get underway at 10 a.m. ET.
The following day, CBC Radio's Cross Country Checkup will air live from London.
