Audio

Kamloops pharmacy welcomes homeless to hang out

When Clancy O'Malley took over the Pharmasave in downtown Kamloops, he wanted his drugstore to give back to the community.That's part of the reason he's set up space in his store where the homeless are welcome to come inside to get out of the cold. Daybreak's Jenifer Norwell stopped by.

