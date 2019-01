Audio

Kamloops man creates a free pop-up escape room in his home

Josh Hoggan has transformed his batchelor heights home into a pirates' playground. He's created a pop-up escape room and he's inviting members of the public to join him. People will have to solve a number of puzzles scattered around the house as part of Saturday's event. Daybreak's Jenifer Norwell stopped by for a preview.

Josh Hoggan has transformed his batchelor heights home into a pirates' playground. He's created a pop-up escape room and he's inviting members of the public to join him. People will have to solve a number of puzzles scattered around the house as part of Saturday's event. Daybreak's Jenifer Norwell stopped by for a preview. 5:20

Popular Now Find more popular stories