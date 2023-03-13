Jesuits of Canada release names of priests 'credibly accused' of sexually abusing minors

WARNING: This article contains details discussion of the sexual abuse of minors.

The Jesuits of Canada, a religious order of the Catholic Church, has released a list of more than a dozen priests and brothers it says were "credibly accused" of sexually abusing minors over the past six decades.

"Over the past three or more decades, revelations of grievous abuse by clergy dating back many generations have come to light, and the Church has been slow to respond," Father Erik Oland, provincial of the Jesuits of Canada, said in a letter to the public posted on the Jesuits of Canada website.

"As we have met with survivors, listened to their stories and read the reports of their experiences, we have felt shame and become convinced that the only path forward is one of truth-telling, healing and reconciliation."

In December 2019, the religious order announced it would release the names after it conducted a comprehensive audit of 60 years' worth of files with the help of King International Advisory Group, a third-party risk assessment organization.

The Jesuits originally planned to release the list by January 2021. In his statement, Oland attributed the delay to a COVID-19 pandemic slowdown. The release of the list was first reported by the Globe and Mail.

CBC News has not independently verified the allegations against the 27 men on the list. The majority of them are dead.

"Not everyone will regard the publication of the list as a positive step," Oland's statement went on.

"We are aware that seeing the name of an abuser in print can reopen old wounds. Nevertheless, we are publishing this list partly at the request of victims and victim advocacy groups to help promote healing, to recognize the magnitude of their trauma and suffering, to acknowledge their experience and to promote justice and transparency."

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.