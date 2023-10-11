What we know about the Canadians missing or killed after Hamas attack on Israel

The combined death toll of Israelis and Palestinians killed after Hamas's attack on Israel, and Israel's retaliatory bombing of the Gaza Strip, has topped 2,000 — and the loss of life is likely to continue.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed two Canadians were killed in Israel and a third is presumed dead.

Three others remain missing, according to Global Affairs Canada. Their families fear they are being held hostage in Gaza, though Joly did not disclose whether Canadians are among those Hamas has taken hostage.

Hamas and another Palestinian militant group, Islamic Jihad, claim to be holding 130 people hostage inside the enclave.

It's not clear at this time if any Canadian citizens or passport holders have been killed or are missing in the barrage of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

According to Global Affairs Canada, there are currently more than 3,200 Canadians registered as being in Israel and 478 Canadians registered in the Palestinian Territories, although the department did not break down how many may be in the Gaza Strip.

Global Affairs Canada has not confirmed the identities of any of the Canadians missing or killed in Israel and Gaza, but families have come forward with their stories. Here is what CBC News has learned.

Ben Mizrachi — Killed

Vancouver's Ben Mizrachi was at the Supernova music festival in southern Israel on the morning of Oct. 8, when Hamas fighters breached the border fence from Gaza, about eight kilometres away from the festival site, and massacred more than 260 people.

Local Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed broke the news of Mizrachi's death in a social media post on behalf of the family, which lives in Noormohamed's riding, describing the 22-year-old as a "wonderful young man."

According to a Facebook post from King David High School, which Mizrachi attended until he graduated in 2018, he had served in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

Rabbi Jonathan Infeld, a neighbour of Mizrachi's parents, told CBC Radio's As It Happens that the family was informed he used his training as a medic with the IDF to tend to wounded people at the music festival before he died.

Infeld said the Mizrachi family left quickly for Israel to help search for their son when he was considered missing, but "unfortunately, they ended up being there for the funeral."

Alexandre Look — Killed

Montreal's Alexandre Look was at the same festival as Mizrachi. His mother, Raquel Ohnona Look, told CBC News she was on a video call with her 33-year-old son during the Hamas ambush and could hear gunshots and chants in Arabic in the background.

Alexandre Look's mother, Raquel Ohnona Look, was on a video call with her son as Hamas attacked festival attendees on Saturday. She later learned her son, pictured, died trying to protect others from Hamas's gunfire. (Alain Haim Look/Facebook)

"I said, 'They're killing my son as we speak,'" she told CBC News.

The family would later learn Look was trying to protect others from bullets inside a bunker, where he and other concertgoers had taken shelter during rocket fire prior to the attack, when militants shot him to death.

"He was our shield. I swear to you, he was our shield. If it wasn't for him, all 30 of us in there would be dead," a survivor told Look's parents in a video recording.

Look's family is remembering him for his courage and his "huge heart."

"He was larger than life and he was always the life of the party, even if there wasn't a party," Ohnona Look said.

Tiferet Lapidot — Missing

The family of 23-year-old Tiferet Lapidot has not heard from her since she attended the music festival in Kibbutz Re'im.

Their best hope now is that she was kidnapped, said her cousin, Oran Zlotnik, who lives in Montreal.

Tiferet Lapidot, seen in an undated photo provided by a relative, called her parents as Hamas attacked a music festival on Oct. 8, part of a multifront assault on Israeli territory. Her family was able to track the location of her phone to Gaza after they lost contact with her, and believe the Palestinian militant group may be holding her hostage. (Submitted)

He said Lapidot phoned her mom during the militants' assault, whispering that she was hiding in a bush as gunmen fired on the crowd — until the phone disconnected.

After they could no longer reach her, he said, the family tried to track her phone and it appeared to be located in Gaza.

"It's a tiny piece of information," Zlotnik told CBC News, explaining her body wasn't among the more than 260 people gunned down at the festival.

"We think and believe and pray that she is alive and kidnapped and not dead," Zlotnik said.

Lapidot's family is originally from Saskatchewan, Zlotnik said, but has lived in Israel for the past 20 years. Her father, Ohad Lapidot, a Canadian citizen, released a video plea for her safe return.

"I want to hug my daughter. That's all," he said in the video.

Vivian Silver — Missing

Vivian Silver , who is originally from Winnipeg, dedicated her life to peace work and was involved in movements aimed at building bonds between Palestinian and Israeli women with the goal of ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"She came to Israel 50 years ago and just after the [Yom Kippur War], which is kind of ironic, and since then, she was just involved in activities to end the occupation and to solve the conflict," her son, Yonatan Zeigen, told CBC News.

Vivian Silver, a peace activist from Winnipeg who has lived in Israel for decades, volunteered with an organization called Road to Recovery and drove Palestinians from Gaza to Israeli hospitals. (Submitted by Yonatan Zeigen )

He said he was on the phone with his mother when Hamas militants began attacking the Be'eri Kibbutz, killing more than 100 people. Silver was hiding in a safe room in her home, Zeigen said, and could hear gunshots as she typed out her final message.

"She wrote me that they're in the house, and that was it," he said.

Zeigen doesn't know what happened after that and fears his mother may be among those taken hostage or, worse, that she may be one of the many civilians killed in attacks.