Skip to Main Content
Canada·Live

Indigenous Services Canada news conference on COVID-19

Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, Valerie Gideon, Associate Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, and Dr. Tom Wong, Chief Medical Officer of Public Health, hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease.

Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, Valerie Gideon, Associate Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, and Dr. Tom Wong, Chief Medical Officer of Public Health, hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now