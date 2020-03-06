Skip to Main Content
I’m afraid my abuser will be released from jail
Hannah Povey was just getting used to feeling safe again when she found out her abusive ex-boyfriend could be getting out of jail as early as this summer. Now a P.E.I. program that helped her leave him is bringing her support network together in preparation.
