How to watch Being Black in Canada, other Emancipation Day programming on CBC

In recognition of Emancipation Day, CBC is airing special programming over the next week beginning on Sunday, including the hour-long special Being Black in Canada and an encore broadcast of the acclaimed CBC original miniseries The Book of Negroes.

Emancipation Day commemorates the abolition of slavery across the British Empire on Aug. 1.

The special programming follows the launch on Friday of CBC's expanded Being Black in Canada website.

Being Black in Canada is a CBC-wide project highlighting the stories and experiences of Black Canadians from across the country in one digital space.

Unlike any other mainstream major media space, the website offers a window into the struggles and celebrations of marginalized Black communities.

In addition, the new Black Stories Collection, showcasing Black creators and stories from Canada and around the world, is now available on the free CBC Gem streaming service.

Schedule

Sunday, July 26

CBC Arts: Exhibitionists — Reflection and Resistance — 6:30 p.m. (7 NT)

Hosted by Amanda Parris, the program will centre on Black artists who are trying to create in the midst of an uprising.

Available to watch on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Being Black in Canada — 7 p.m. (7:30 NT)

CBC journalist Asha Tomlinson hosts the one-hour special Being Black in Canada, airing Sunday at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT). (CBC)

Asha Tomlinson will host this special hour of news, current affairs and arts content.

In addition to examining why the time for change is now, it will include new interviews and insights with The Book of Negroes author Lawrence Hill and the miniseries' creators and cast, leading into the encore broadcast of the miniseries over three nights.

Available to watch on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

The Book of Negroes (encore broadcast) — 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

Shailyn Pierre-Dixon plays the young Aminata in The Book of Negroes, which CBC is re-airing as a three-night special event starting Sunday at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT). (Joe Alblas, Conquering Lion Pictures, Out of Africa Pictures)

First of three nights. Based on the award-winning novel, the CBC original miniseries first premiered on CBC TV in January 2015 and won 10 Canadian Screen Awards. It follows young Aminata Diallo (Shailyn Pierre-Dixon, Aunjanue Ellis), who is abducted from her village in West Africa and forced into a slave coffle, eventually being taken to a South Carolina plantation. The miniseries also stars Lyriq Bent, Greg Bryk, Allan Hawco, Jane Alexander, Cara Ricketts, Sandra Caldwell, Ben Chaplin and Oscar-winning actors Louis Gossett Jr. and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Available to watch on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Monday, July 27

The Book of Negroes (encore broadcast) — 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

Second of three nights.

Available to watch on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Tuesday, July 28

The Book of Negroes (encore broadcast) — 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

Final of three nights.

Available to watch on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Free Up!

CBC Arts will partner with Ngozi Paul and Emancipation Arts to present this annual youth-led celebration of Emancipation Day featuring music, theatre, spoken word and dance.

Available to watch on CBC Gem.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Jackie Robinson — 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

The Ken Burns-directed documentary series Jackie Robinson, airing over two nights starting Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT), tells the story of the famed Black baseball player. (John J. Lent/The Associated Press)

First of two nights. Ken Burns' Emmy Award-winning documentary series tells the story of Jack Roosevelt Robinson, who rose from humble origins to break baseball's colour barrier and become a tireless advocate for civil rights.

Available to watch on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Monday, Aug. 3

Jackie Robinson — 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

Second of two nights.

Available to watch on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

How to watch

Watch the special programming live on CBC Television or stream it live on CBC Gem. Download the CBC Gem app from iTunes or Google Play, or watch it in your web browser.

Sign up for a free membership on CBC Gem to watch the stream live in your region.