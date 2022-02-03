How to connect to the Olympic Winter Games

(CBC)

CBC, Canada's Olympic Network, offers around-the-clock coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, with more than 1200 hours of broadcast coverage and an additional 2500 hours of live sport.

Watch Live / On Demand

Along with TV broadcasts on CBC and its partner networks Sportsnet and TSN, you'll be able to stream all of the action from Beijing 2022 live and on demand at CBC Gem .

Visit CBC's Olympic Website

cbc.ca/beijing2022, provides comprehensive reporting from CBC Sports, along with event schedules, athlete bios, in-depth features and on-demand replays of the biggest moments and events.

Stay Connected On The Go

Download the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices and never miss live-streaming of the broadcasts, non-televised events and more.

Opening Ceremony

CBC invites you to mark the official start of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 with live coverage of the Opening Ceremony beginning at 4:30 a.m. MST on CBC, CBC News Network, TSN and Sportsnet. Live streams are also available on CBC Gem, cbc.ca/beijing2022, and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

Co-hosts Scott Russell , Adrienne Arsenault and Andrew Chang join forces to guide Canadians through the Opening Ceremony, including Team Canada's entrance during the parade of nations.

CBC's coverage of the Opening Ceremony will be presented in an accessible manner with closed captioning, described video and ASL integrations. It will also be offered in Eastern Cree with live commentary provided by CBC North Cree Unit's Dorothy Stewart and Betsy Longchap.

A primetime broadcast of the Opening Ceremony will air on CBC at 5 p.m. MST.

Perdita Felicien, Andrew Chang, Scott Russell and Andi Petrillo are among the Olympic Games Beijing 2022 hosts providing CBC's comprehensive coverage. (CBC)

The Daily Beijing 2022 Schedule

OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES PRIMETIME

5 p.m.-10 MST on CBC TV and CBC Gem

As the day begins in Beijing and events get underway, Olympic Winter Games Primetime with veteran broadcaster Scott Russell will get you right into the action, with a focus on hockey, figure skating, curling, alpine skiing, snowboarding, bobsleigh and early medal events.

OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES OVERNIGHT

10 p.m.-4 a.m. MST on CBC TV and CBC Gem

Live sport is the primary focus of Olympic Winter Games Overnight, including uninterrupted coverage of events as they unfold midday in Beijing. This includes long track speed skating, biathlon, cross country skiing, alpine skiing and snowboarding.

OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES MORNING

4 a.m.-10 p.m. MST on CBC TV and CBC Gem

Known for her quick wit and knack for storytelling, CBC host Andi Petrillo will bring live competition in Beijing primetime, including freestyle skiing, short track speed skating, bobsleigh, curling, figure skating and major event finals. The morning show will also feature "in case you missed it" overnight updates, medal talk and athlete interviews.

SAMSUNG HOCKEY SHOW

10-11 a.m. MST Live on CBC, TSN and Sportsnet; repeats nightly on sports channels

Harnarayan Singh, P.J. Stock and Hailey Salvian will lead the SAMSUNG HOCKEY SHOW's magazine format through the day's biggest hockey stories from Beijing. The daily panel includes a mix of women's and men's coverage, and special guests to review the day's competition and preview the upcoming games as Canada looks to maintain its place atop the hockey world.

BEIJING TODAY presented by Toyota

11 a.m.-4 p.m. MST on CBC TV and CBC Gem

The dynamic duo of Andrew Chang and two-time Olympian and World Champion hurdler Perdita Felicien return to CBC's host desk for BEIJING TODAY. This daily program delivers the major storylines of the day, athlete profiles and previews of upcoming events.

CBC KIDS

For audiences of all ages, CBC Kids will continue its award-winning coverage at cbckids.ca/olympics. Families can visit the site to get caught up on the top storylines, play fun games, watch informative videos and learn more about their favourite athletes, sports, and the people and country of China. Visit CBCKidsNews.ca for regular news coverage of the Games.

CBC NEWS

CBC News will keep Canadians informed of breaking stories with a small team of reporters on the ground in Beijing, including Adrienne Arsenault, Anthony Germain, Steven D'Souza, Kris Reyes and Lisa Xing. Tune in for live coverage daily on The National, CBC News Network, CBC Radio, cbcnews.ca, the CBC News app and on local CBC TV newscasts.

More ways to Connect

The Buzzer Newsletter – Get all the action from Beijing 2022 straight to your inbox, including schedules, news and medal standings.

Player's Own Voice Podcast – Hosted by Anastasia Bucsis, you'll hear directly from Canada's top athletes each day at Beijing 2022. Daily at CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts.