How heat pumps work: A visual guide

Heat pumps are having a bit of a moment.

Once considered a novel and fringe technology, these home heating and cooling units are gaining in popularity , and have been getting enthusiastic endorsements from many government officials.

Heat pump use in Canada has increased in recent years, and that shift may accelerate as a result of new federal cash to help households make the switch.

Heat pumps — which use electricity and don't burn fossil fuels — are more efficient than traditional means of indoor climate control because they transfer warm and cold air rather than generate it.

Here is a visual to help you better understand how they work.