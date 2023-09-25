How heat pumps work: A visual guide
Heat pumps are having a bit of a moment. Here is a visual to help you better understand how they work.
There's a lot of talk about heat pumps. This is how they heat and cool homes
Heat pumps are having a bit of a moment.
Once considered a novel and fringe technology, these home heating and cooling units are gaining in popularity, and have been getting enthusiastic endorsements from many government officials.
Heat pump use in Canada has increased in recent years, and that shift may accelerate as a result of new federal cash to help households make the switch.
Heat pumps — which use electricity and don't burn fossil fuels — are more efficient than traditional means of indoor climate control because they transfer warm and cold air rather than generate it.
