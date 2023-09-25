Content
How heat pumps work: A visual guide

Heat pumps are having a bit of a moment. Here is a visual to help you better understand how they work.

There's a lot of talk about heat pumps. This is how they heat and cool homes

Graeme Bruce · CBC News ·
A woman in a fluorescent safety vest writes on a clipboard on the grey outdoor unit of a heat pump at the corner of a brick house.
A project engineer checks the paperwork for the installation of a heat pump on a model house in 2021 in Slough, England. Canada has seen an increase in heat pump use in recent years. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Heat pumps are having a bit of a moment. 

Once considered a novel and fringe technology, these home heating and cooling units are gaining in popularity, and have been getting enthusiastic endorsements from many government officials.

Heat pump use in Canada has increased in recent years, and that shift may accelerate as a result of new federal cash to help households make the switch.

Heat pumps — which use electricity and don't burn fossil fuels — are more efficient than traditional means of indoor climate control because they transfer warm and cold air rather than generate it.

Here is a visual to help you better understand how they work.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Graeme Bruce

Producer, data visualizations and graphics

Graeme Bruce is a producer for CBC News, based in Ottawa. Previously, he was a digital editor at the Winnipeg Free Press. Find him on Twitter @graemebruce_ and reach him by email at graeme.bruce@cbc.ca.

